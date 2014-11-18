Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Socram Banque

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date November 28, 2017

Coupon 3-month euribor + 70 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 70 basis points

Payment Date November 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Natixis

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0012333243

