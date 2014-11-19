* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen range-bound vs its 8.15 pct close on Tuesday. * Bond is at a 15-month high. * Brent fell for a second straight day on Tuesday as traders speculated whether OPEC would cut output later this month. See * U.S. October core inflation measure showed just a tepid rise in prices, which suggested the Fed could take its time raising interest rates. See * Investors brace for FOMC minutes this week.