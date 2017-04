* Citigroup upgrades Hindustan Petroleum Corp to "buy" from "neutral". Raises price target to 710 rupees from 513 rupees. * Investment bank also raises target prices of Bharat Petroleum Corp to 887 rupees from 726 rupees. * Cites sharp decline in crude oil prices and diesel deregulation as key reason for the upgrade. * LPG subsidies too should structurally decline. * Says consensus will shun the price-to-book based methodology to value these companies to earnings-based approach. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)