* Longer term plan to improve performance of state-run companies
important for government's divestment, Kotak says in a report.
* "In our view, the government may want to review its very
ownership of PSU companies with a far bolder program of
privatization," note adds.
* India targets $9.5 billion via privatisation this year to help
plug its deficit.
* Kotak adds that piece-meal divestments achieve little in terms
of improving efficiency, returns for the government.
* Says assets being converted into income to meet current
expenditure without any consideration about the future not good.
* Says best to put the money in separate funds that are used for
current and future generations in a judicious manner.
* Key divestments in pipeline
Oil and Natural Gas Corp
Coal India
NHPC
Steel Authority of India
Power Finance Corp
Rural Electrification Corp
