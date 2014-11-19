* Longer term plan to improve performance of state-run companies important for government's divestment, Kotak says in a report. * "In our view, the government may want to review its very ownership of PSU companies with a far bolder program of privatization," note adds. * India targets $9.5 billion via privatisation this year to help plug its deficit. * Kotak adds that piece-meal divestments achieve little in terms of improving efficiency, returns for the government. * Says assets being converted into income to meet current expenditure without any consideration about the future not good. * Says best to put the money in separate funds that are used for current and future generations in a judicious manner. * Key divestments in pipeline Oil and Natural Gas Corp Coal India NHPC Steel Authority of India Power Finance Corp Rural Electrification Corp [IDL:nL3N0R23VT] (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)