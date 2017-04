* BSE index up 0.14 pct after earlier hitting a record high of 28,294.01. * NSE index gains 0.01 pct after rising to an all-time high of 8,455.65. * Investors preference for domestically-focused companies to those in export-driven firms keeps indexes flat. * Rising confidence in the domestic economy and rate-cut hopes help. * Consumer goods stocks gain as falling inflation raise hopes of higher spending and margins. * ITC Ltd gains 1.7 pct, Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up 1.6 pct. * Infosys falls 0.7 pct, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries declines 1.1 pct. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)