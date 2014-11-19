* The RBI is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.31 percent at its auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * Expected cut-off compares with a cut-off yield of 8.3110 percent last week. * The highest yield polled was 8.33 percent, while the lowest was 8.30 percent. * The RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 8.35 percent on the 182-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus the previous 8.3998 percent. * The highest yield for the 182-day bills in the poll was 8.40 percent, while the lowest was 8.33 percent. * The RBI is selling 140 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) of treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills.