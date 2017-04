* Zee Entertainment gains 2 pct, while Motherson Sumi Systems is up 1.5 pct. * The changes in MSCI indexes will take place as of the close of Nov. 25, MSCI said on Nov. 6. * Funds benchmarking to MSCI indexes tend to usually buy and sell stocks as per the changes in the indexes - Traders. * Zee is up 41.5 pct, Motherson 145 pct versus 33.7 pct rise in India's NSE index YTD. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)