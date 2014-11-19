** Big Yellow Group Plc's shares rise as much as 3.5
pct, after self-storage space provider posts a
better-than-expected rise in H1 profit and says it will buyout
Pramerica from their Big Yellow Partnership.
** Big Yellow says H1 adjusted pretax profit rose 29 pct to
18.4 mln stg ($28.7 mln), bumps up its interim dividend to 10.4
pence from 8 pence a year earlier.
** Shares hit an over 7-month high & were best performers
among UK mid-caps.
** To fund the 66.7 pct stake purchase of Pramerica's JV
stake, Big Yellow says it will place about 14.35 mln new shares
of 10 pence each.
** Liberum's team of real estate analysts say the placing is
"strategically sensible" and not expected to create a profit
drag, adding that results came in ahead of their estimates.
(1 US dollar = 0.6411 British pound)
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)