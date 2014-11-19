BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower German Federal States (Brandenburg, Bremen, Hamburg,
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Rheinland-Pfalz,
Saarland,Schleswig-Holstein)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 30, 2024
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 101.297
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond through midswaps, equivalent to 17.1 bp
over August 2024 DBR
Payment Date November 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, HSBC, HSH, NORD/LB & UniCredit
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt/Hamburg
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.25 bln euro
when fungible
ISIN DE000A13R889
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)