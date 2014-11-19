Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower German Federal States (Brandenburg, Bremen, Hamburg,

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Rheinland-Pfalz,

Saarland,Schleswig-Holstein)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 30, 2024

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 101.297

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond through midswaps, equivalent to 17.1 bp

over August 2024 DBR

Payment Date November 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, HSBC, HSH, NORD/LB & UniCredit

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt/Hamburg

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 bln euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000A13R889

