BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Baloise Holding AG (Baloise Holding)
Issue Amount 150 million swiss franc
Maturity Date December 19, 2024
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.625 pct
Spread 42 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date December 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & BasleKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0261399064
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)