BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Yufu Eternity Ltd
Issue Amount 500 million renminbi
Maturity Date November 26, 2017
Coupon 5.625 pct
Yield 5.625 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DB, DBS & HSBC
Listing Hongkong Stock Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1-10(k)
Governing Law Hongkong
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)