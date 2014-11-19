BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Caterpillar)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date November 25, 2017
Coupon 3.4 pct
Issue price Par
Issue yield 3.4 pct
Payment Date November 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ICBC and Mitsubishi
Ratings A2 (Moody's) & A (S&P)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 1000-500
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS114316288
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)