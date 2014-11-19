Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ING Bank NV

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date November 27, 2017

Coupon 3 month LIBOR + 40 basis points

Issue price 99.9410

Reoffer price 99.9410

Discount Margin 3 month LIBOR + 42 basis points

Payment Date November 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, ING Bank, Lloyds

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme

