BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Erste Group Bank AG (Erste)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date May 26, 2025
Coupon 5.500 pct
Reoffer price 99.4160
Spread 376.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 399.5 basis points
over the UST
Payment Date November 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, JP Morgan & Nomura
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law German & Austrian
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1143333109
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)