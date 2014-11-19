Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Erste Group Bank AG (Erste)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date May 26, 2025

Coupon 5.500 pct

Reoffer price 99.4160

Spread 376.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 399.5 basis points

over the UST

Payment Date November 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, JP Morgan & Nomura

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German & Austrian

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1143333109

