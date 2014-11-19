Nov 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Grenke Finance Plc

Guarantor Grenkeleasing AG

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date May 27, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.5 pct

Spread 109 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 138.6bp

Over the OBL 169

Payment Date November 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, DZ BANK & HSBC

Ratings BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1143355094

