BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank AG
Issue Amount NZ$50 million
Maturity Date August 27, 2019
Coupon 5.25 pct
Reoffer price 100.999
Reoffer yield 5.003 pct
Spread 77 basis point
Underlying govt bond over midswaps
Payment Date November 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ and Deutsche Bank
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 2
Notes The issue size will total NZ$150 mln when fungible
ISIN XS1102453609
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)