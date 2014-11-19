Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG

Issue Amount NZ$50 million

Maturity Date August 27, 2019

Coupon 5.25 pct

Reoffer price 100.999

Reoffer yield 5.003 pct

Spread 77 basis point

Underlying govt bond over midswaps

Payment Date November 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ and Deutsche Bank

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 2

Notes The issue size will total NZ$150 mln when fungible

ISIN XS1102453609

