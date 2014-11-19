BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower New South Wales Treasury Corporation
Guarantor The Crown in right of New South Wales
Issue Amount 1.0 billion renminbi
Maturity Date December 1, 2015
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 2.75 pct
Payment Date December 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Bank of China
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)
Listing SGX
Denoms (M) 1-1(K)
Governing Law English & NSW law
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)