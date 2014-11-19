Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower New South Wales Treasury Corporation

Guarantor The Crown in right of New South Wales

Issue Amount 1.0 billion renminbi

Maturity Date December 1, 2015

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 2.75 pct

Payment Date December 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Bank of China

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)

Listing SGX

Denoms (M) 1-1(K)

Governing Law English & NSW law

