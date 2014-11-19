Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Waterside Campus Development Company plc

Guarantor The Lords Commissioners of Her Majesty's Treasury

Issue Amount 231.5 million sterling

Maturity Date November 30, 2054

Coupon 3.302 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 3.302 pct

Spread 43 basis point

Underlying govt bond over 4.5 pct 2042 UKT

Payment Date November 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Lloyds Bank

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1134243200

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)