BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Waterside Campus Development Company plc
Guarantor The Lords Commissioners of Her Majesty's Treasury
Issue Amount 231.5 million sterling
Maturity Date November 30, 2054
Coupon 3.302 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 3.302 pct
Spread 43 basis point
Underlying govt bond over 4.5 pct 2042 UKT
Payment Date November 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Lloyds Bank
Listing Irish Stock Exchange
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1134243200
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)