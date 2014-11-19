BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 26, 2023
Coupon 1.250 pct
Issue price 99.7780
Reoffer price 99.7780
Yield 1.278 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Payment Date November 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & RBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing NYSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)