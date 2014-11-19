Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower NTPC Limited

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date November 26, 2024

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.711

Yield 4.411 pct

Spread 205 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date November 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC &

SBI Capital Markets

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

