* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange down 0.11 pct. * Asia shares fall as soft China data sours mood, yen slides. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.21 pct. * Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth 718 million rupees ($11.59 million) on Wednesday - NSE. * Indian shares retreated from record highs on Wednesday on profit-taking and selling by FIIs. * Caution seen ahead of the winter session of India's parliament, scheduled to begin next week and RBI's policy review on Dec. 2. (1 US dollar = 61.9300 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)