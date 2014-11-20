Nikkei hits 6-week high, tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stocks climbed to a six-week high on Monday as technology shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing surged on upbeat earnings.
* Acquiring ING Vysya Bank Ltd may strategically fill many gaps for Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nomura says in a report. * Kotak is close to acquiring ING Vysya bank, ET Now business news channel reported on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1t6wGno) * Exchanges have asked ING Vysya Bank to clarify the media report. * Both banks have low geographical overlap, similar liability mix, Nomura says, adding it will provide Kotak with an SME banking platform. * Says potential acquisition will also help Kotak comply with RBI's deadline on reducing promoter's stake. * Will be incrementally positive on Kotak if deal happens at valuations which are 10 pct accretive to earnings/networth, it says. * Nomura currently has a "neutral" rating on Kotak. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
GUWAHATI, May 1 A mob in India beat to death two Muslims who were accused of trying to steal cows for slaughter, police said on Monday, the latest incident in a surge of violence blamed on hardline Hindu groups.