* USD/INR rises to as high as 62.13, highest since March 4. * Last trading at 62.1150/1200 versus previous close of 61.96/97. * USD/INR seen gaining more, as state-owned banks seen buying dollars for Iran payments. * Traders see central bank stepping in to support rupee if pair gains sharply. * Pair seen in 61.90/62.20 during the session. * Globally, dollar gains after Fed minutes show members relatively unconcerned about greenback's strength. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)