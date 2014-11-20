* NSE index down 0.1 pct, the BSE index falls 0.05 pct. * Market continues to consolidate after hitting record highs on Wednesday. * Blue-chips lead the falls on profit-taking. * Tata Motors down 1.2 pct, HDFC Bank falls 1 pct. * Kotak Mahindra Bank surges 4 pct, ING Vysya Bank surges 6 pct on speculation it will be acquired by Kotak. * Kotak says no decision has been made in relation to any merger. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)