Nikkei hits 6-week high, tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stocks climbed to a six-week high on Monday as technology shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing surged on upbeat earnings.
* Select mining and metal stocks gain after government released e-auction rules. * India's coal ministry on Wednesday unveiled draft rules for auction of 204 coal blocks cancelled by India's top court earlier - PIB website. * Hindalco Industries gains 1 pct while Sarda Energy and Minerals surges 4.5 pct * Timeframe provided in the draft rules for auction is positive - Dealers * Details on pricing, compensation still awaited, dealers add. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stocks climbed to a six-week high on Monday as technology shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing surged on upbeat earnings.
GUWAHATI, May 1 A mob in India beat to death two Muslims who were accused of trying to steal cows for slaughter, police said on Monday, the latest incident in a surge of violence blamed on hardline Hindu groups.