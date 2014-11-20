* Kotak Mahindra Bank surges as much as 7.6 pct to record high of 1,159.15 rupees. * Heads towards biggest single-day gain since September 2013. * ING Vysya Bank soars as much as 7.4 pct to record high of 813.50 rupees. * Kotak is close to acquiring ING Vysya bank, ET Now business news channel reported on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1t6wGno) * Acquisition will be good fit for Kotak - Nomura. * Kotak says no decision has been made in relation to any merger. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)