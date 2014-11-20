Nikkei hits 6-week high, tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stocks climbed to a six-week high on Monday as technology shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing surged on upbeat earnings.
* Titan Company falls 2.4 pct, Gitanjali Gems down 1.2 pct. * Six star trading houses under government lens for spike in imports, news channel CNBC TV18 reported. * Separately, India's trade body asks members to curb gold coin sales. * India will take steps to curb gold imports soon, a senior finance ministry source told Reuters on Tuesday. * Move may reduce supply of gold, affect sales of jewellers - Traders. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stocks climbed to a six-week high on Monday as technology shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing surged on upbeat earnings.
GUWAHATI, May 1 A mob in India beat to death two Muslims who were accused of trying to steal cows for slaughter, police said on Monday, the latest incident in a surge of violence blamed on hardline Hindu groups.