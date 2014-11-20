* USD/INR at 62.0875/0925 vs Wednesday's close of 61.96/97. * Pair had earlier risen to as much as 62.22, the highest level since Feb. 20. * Pares gains as custodian banks sell dollars for their foreign fund clients, according to traders. * Earlier, traders also spotted central bank likely selling dollars through state-owned banks to stem a fall in the rupee. * Pair seen in 61.90/62.20 until close. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)