SINGAPORE Nov 20 The price difference between
the Singapore 380-centistoke December and January swaps widened
to a more than two-month high on Thursday, an unusual peak
towards the end of the year that is leaving many baffled,
traders said.
The 380-cst December/January timespread reached $5 a tonne
on Thursday, the highest since September 15, Reuters data
showed.
"The Dec/Jan spread isn't making any sense to me or anyone I
talk to," said a Singapore-based trader.
It is unusual for the Dec/Jan timespread to trade at levels
above $4 a tonne persistently for accounting reasons, as most
companies prefer to keep inventory levels low, typically
spurring a sell-off that would pressure premiums.
The market structure into next year, except for January, is
also in the negative, signalling an overall weak market outlook
that does not tally with the numbers now, traders said.
"The only thing I can think of is with the spot ex-wharf
being so high, people are thinking this will continue into
December," the trader said.
Ex-wharf refers to oil lifted directly from tanks, as
opposed to being delivered to ships via bunker tankers.
Marine fuel traders quoted 380-cst ex-wharf prices at
$453-$454 a tonne on Thursday, or $10.48-$11.48 a tonne above
cargo-sized parcels.
Shipping fuel is typically sold in smaller lots, and hence
are more expensive.
"The prices in December (could be) strong and then smashed
in January. Not saying this is the case but we've seen it
before," said another Singapore-based fuel trader.
The bankruptcy of OW Bunker, once the world's top bunker
supplier, had sent traders and shipowners scrambling for
alternative sources of fuel for prompt delivery, causing prices
in Singapore to hit more than two year highs.
