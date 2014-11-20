* The benchmark 10-year bond yield retreats from the session high of 8.18 pct. * Now steady at its previous close of 8.16 pct. * Yield fall comes after Bloomberg quotes RBI adviser as calling for a rate cut. * "I have been arguing since September that CPI inflation is firmly on a downtrend. The time for easing monetary policy has arrived," Arvind Virmani is quoted as saying by Bloomberg. * Traders say the trend for bonds is bullish. * RBI's next policy review is on Dec. 2 but majority of the traders expect any cut in February. * 10-year paper seen in an 8.10 to 8.25 percent range until policy. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)