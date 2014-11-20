* HDFC Bank falls 1.4 pct, Tata Motors down 1.6 pct. * Larsen & Toubro down 1.1 pct and Axis Bank falls 1.3 pct. * Declining rupee lowers prospects of early rate cuts by the central bank. * Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review on Dec. 2. * Most in markets expect RBI to cut benchmark interest rates by March 2015. * Rupee on Thursday fell to as much as 62.22, its lowest level since Feb. 20. * Weakness in the rupee is negative for importers and India's current account. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)