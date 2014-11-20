Nov 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Lugano,Citta Di

Issue Amount 100 million swiss franc

Maturity Date December 9, 2024

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 100.9410

Reoffer price 100.1910

Reoffer yield 0.855 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date December 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & ZKB

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0261541863

