Nov 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Berlin Hyp AG

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date October 29, 2021

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 100.32

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 60.1bp

Over the 2021 DBR

Payment Date November 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, LBBW & NORD/LB

Ratings A2 (Moody's) & A+ (Fitch)

Listing Berlin

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 325 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000BHY0A07

