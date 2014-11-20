Nov 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Credit Agricole

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 104.1 billion yen

Maturity Date November 28, 2019

Coupon 0.425 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OS

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 17.8 billion yen

Maturity Date November 28, 2019

Coupon 3-month YL + 17 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 17 basis points

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 6.5 billion yen

Maturity Date November 28, 2024

Coupon 0.865 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 19 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OS

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date November 28,2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole-CIB & SMBC

Listing Tokyo

Ratings A2(Moody's), A(S&P),

A(Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 100

Governing Law Japan

