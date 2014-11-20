BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust reports offering of convertible senior notes
* Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces public offering of convertible senior notes
Nov 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Vaud, Canton of
Issue Amount 175 million swiss francs
Maturity Date December 18, 2024
Coupon 0.50 pct
Issue price 100.2890
Reoffer price 99.5390
Spread minus 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through the Midswaps
Payment Date December 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Sussie
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0261561382
