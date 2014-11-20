Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Nov 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower AT&T Inc
**** Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date June 4, 2019
Coupon 3 months Euribor + 58 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 months Euribor + 58 basis points
**** Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date June 1, 2022
Coupon 1.45 pct
Reoffer price 99.714
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, Equivalent to
B+109.9 basis points
**** Tranche 3
Issue Amount 800 million euro
Maturity Date December 17, 2029
Coupon 2.6 pct
Reoffer price 99.826
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, Equivalent to
B+146.5 basis points
**** Common Terms
Payment Date December 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Sussie
& JPMorgan
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing New York
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
