Nov 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower AT&T Inc

**** Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date June 4, 2019

Coupon 3 months Euribor + 58 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 months Euribor + 58 basis points

**** Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date June 1, 2022

Coupon 1.45 pct

Reoffer price 99.714

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, Equivalent to

B+109.9 basis points

**** Tranche 3

Issue Amount 800 million euro

Maturity Date December 17, 2029

Coupon 2.6 pct

Reoffer price 99.826

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, Equivalent to

B+146.5 basis points

**** Common Terms

Payment Date December 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Sussie

& JPMorgan

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

