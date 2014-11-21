* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange down 0.12 pct. * Asia shares take comfort from US data, yen nurses losses. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.21 pct. * Overseas investors may slow down purchases or lock in profits after domestic shares rose to record highs on Tuesday, traders say. * Foreign institutional investors in Indian shares Thursday -$77.03 million Wednesday +$36.95 million Tuesday +$2.4 million Source: NSE, NSDL * Investors also await winter session of India's parliament, scheduled to begin next week and RBI's policy review on Decemebr 2. * Tech Mahindra shares on watch after company said it would buy US-based network services operator Lightbridge Communications Corp for $240 million. * Also, Kotak Mahindra Bank buys ING Vysya Bank in record $2.4 billion share deal. (1 US dollar = 61.9200 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)