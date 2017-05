* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening little changed versus Thursday's 8.16 percent close. * Traders say they expect some position cutting ahead of the 140 billion rupees debt sale later in the day. * 10-yr paper seen in a 8.14 to 8.20 percent range during the day. * U.S. Treasury debt prices gain as investors seek safety of government bonds amid concerns about global growth. * Oil snaps three-day fall to close higher on Thursday. * Investors to stay wary of adding large positions ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on December 2. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)