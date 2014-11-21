* USD/INR seen opening weaker versus its Thursday's close of 61.94/95. * Some profit-taking also likely after recent gains. Pair touched 62.22 on Thursday, its strongest since February 20. * USD/INR currently trading at 61.87/89 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade. * Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar. * Traders however do not expect any major fall in the pair as the broad trend is bullish for the dollar. * Pair seen in a 61.80 to 62.20 range during the day. * Dollar's index versus six major currencies down 0.05 pct. * Nifty futures traded in Singapore marginally lower. Local shares key for cues on fund flows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)