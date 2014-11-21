* USD/INR seen opening weaker versus its Thursday's
close of 61.94/95.
* Some profit-taking also likely after recent gains. Pair
touched 62.22 on Thursday, its strongest since February 20.
* USD/INR currently trading at 61.87/89 in the offshore
non-deliverable spot indicative trade.
* Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the
dollar.
* Traders however do not expect any major fall in the pair as
the broad trend is bullish for the dollar.
* Pair seen in a 61.80 to 62.20 range during the day.
* Dollar's index versus six major currencies down 0.05
pct.
* Nifty futures traded in Singapore marginally lower.
Local shares key for cues on fund flows.
