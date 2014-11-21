* Tech Mahindra shares gain 1 pct, adding to Thursday's 3 pct rise. * Company to buy network services operator Lightbridge Communications Corp (LCC) for $240 million. * LCC acquisition is happening at reasonable valuations and will bring in market share gains for Tech Mahindra - Analysts * "There are 20 new customers that LCC brings to TECHM, which should present cross-selling opportunities," Religare said in a note. * LCC is expected to have revenues of $430 million in 2014, it added. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)