* India's Kotak Mahindra Bank buys ING Vysya Bank in record $2.4 bln share deal. * Deal to raise speculation over likely mergers in the sector - Traders. * Lenders that markets see as potential acquisition candidates rise. Karnataka Bank 2.3 pct Karur Vysya Bank 2 pct City Union Bank 2 pct Lakshmi Vilas Bank 1.4 pct Dhanlaxmi Bank 4.2 pct South Indian Bank 3.4 pct * Those markets see as potential suitors also edge higher. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank up 0.2 pct each.