* USD/INR slightly weaker at 61.8450/8500 vs Thursday's close of 61.94/95. * Most emerging market currencies recover after recent falls vs dollar. * Traders also expect dollar sales from foreign banks on behalf of FIIs to weigh on the pair. * Fund flows in domestic stocks watched for direction. * Pair seen in a 61.70 to 62.00 range during the day. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)