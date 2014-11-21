* Kotak Mahindra Bank surges as much as 9.3 pct to 1,264.70 rupees, its second consecutive record high. * Kotak buys ING Vysya Bank in record $2.4 bln share deal. * Acquisition of ING Vysya at a swap ratio of 0.72 times better than the 0.8 times ratio mentioned in a news channel report - Nomura says in a note. * The merger will add 10 pct to earnings and 15 pct to networth of Kotak, Nomura adds. * ING Vysya shares also gain 2.4 pct. * Combined entity's market capitalisation will be more than Axis Bank - Reuters calculations. * Will create India's fourth largest private sector bank by branch network. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)