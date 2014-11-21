* India's NSE index rises as much as 0.7 pct to mark record high of 8,461.65. * The BSE index also up 0.67 pct, just 0.13 pct away from record high. * Bank stocks lead gainers. Kotak Mahindra Bank's acquisition of ING Vysya Bank adds to confidence in the Indian economy and its lenders - Traders. * Kotak Mahindra Bank surges to record high after buying ING Vysya Bank in record $2.4 bln share deal. * Axis Bank rises 1.9 pct, Indusind Bank is up 2 pct, while HDFC Bank gains 0.8 pct. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)