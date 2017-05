* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.16 percent. * Traders await the results of the 140 billion rupees debt sale. * For a poll on the expected cut-offs see, * 10-yr paper seen in an 8.14 to 8.18 pct range rest of the day. * Investors to stay wary of adding large positions ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on Dec. 2. * Though most traders don't expect any rate cut at the Dec. 2 policy meeting, the tone of the policy is expected to be dovish. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)