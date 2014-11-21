* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 1 basis point to 8.17 percent after auction cut-offs. * Traders say results largely in line with expectations. India's central bank sells new 12-year paper at 8.15 pct. * 10-yr paper seen in an 8.14 to 8.18 pct range during the rest of the day. * Investors to stay wary of adding large positions ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on December 2. * Though most traders don't expect any rate cut at the policy meeting, the tone of the policy is expected to be dovish. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)