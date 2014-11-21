* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 1
basis point to 8.17 percent after auction cut-offs.
* Traders say results largely in line with expectations. India's
central bank sells new 12-year paper at 8.15 pct.
* 10-yr paper seen in an 8.14 to 8.18 pct range during the rest
of the day.
* Investors to stay wary of adding large positions ahead of the
central bank's monetary policy review on December 2.
* Though most traders don't expect any rate cut at the policy
meeting, the tone of the policy is expected to be dovish.
