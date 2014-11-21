Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower OP Mortgage Bank

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 28, 2024

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.839

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond over midswaps, equivalent to 24.5bp

over 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR

Payment Date November 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, RBS and Pohjola Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1144844583

