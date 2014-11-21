UPDATE 2-Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks -Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON, May 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower OP Mortgage Bank
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 28, 2024
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.839
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond over midswaps, equivalent to 24.5bp
over 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR
Payment Date November 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, RBS and Pohjola Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1144844583
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
WASHINGTON, May 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
May 1 Ailing Puerto Rico would receive $295 million in Medicaid funding from the federal government as part of the U.S. Congress' spending plan to avert a government shutdown, Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Monday.