Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower 2i RETE GAS S.p.A.

Issue Amount 540 million euro

Maturity Date January 2, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.524

Yield 1.222 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond over midswaps, equivalent to 109.80bp

over 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date December 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Bank of America, BNP Paribas,

Credit Agricole CIB, Mediobanca & UniCredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) & BBB (S&P)

Listing Dublin

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1144492532

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)