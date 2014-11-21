Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower LVMH SE

Issue Amount A$150 million

Maturity Date December 02, 2019

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.377

Reoffer yield 3.639 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond over midswaps

Payment Date December 02, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings A+ (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0012348894

