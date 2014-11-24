BRIEF-India's Vijay Mallya tweets "extradition hearing in court started today as expected"
* India's Vijay Mallya tweets "Extradition hearing in court started today as expected." (Mumbai Newsroom)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel